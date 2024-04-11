Suleman Khan, left, and Akbar Khan with the North England Prestige Awards accolade for Magna Tandoori.

Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street was named Indian Restaurant of the Year at the North England Prestige Awards 2023/24.

Oliul Khan and his team support the community in various ways. For example, people who are on their own on Christmas Day are invited to come along to the restaurant and dine for free.

Following the ceremony, Oliul said: “This prestigious accolade is a great achievement for the Magna Tandoori team.