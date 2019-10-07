More than 200 jobs on the way as Morrisons is set to open at new Amble retail park
Morrisons have signed a deal to open at the new retail park development on the former site of Northumberland Food Factory in Amble.
The new Amble Retail Park will be home to a 25,000 sq ft Morrisons food store, four other shops which have not yet been announced and a coffee shop drive-thru.
The development is going to create 200 full- and part-time jobs, and a further 90 during construction, councillors have said.
Coun Jeff Watson, ward member for Amble West with Warkworth, said: “The progress made by Amble in recent years has been tremendous and this is another great boost for the area - both in terms of the retail offer and job opportunities for local people.”
The site has been vacant since the former food factory closure in 2011 and councillors have welcomed the investment to the area. The retail park will provide services for local residents and the thousands of visitors who visit Amble every year. There will be an additional 352 parking spaces which developers say will improve Amble’s shopping experience.
Coun Richard Wearmouth, Chair of Advance Northumberland said: “Working together with Morrisons has been extremely rewarding, our joint plans will contribute a great deal to the regeneration of the Enterprise Park. This includes attracting private investment into Northumberland, creating new opportunities and up to 200 jobs for local people while boosting the economy of Amble and surrounding towns. Work is anticipated to commence with the store opening next year.”