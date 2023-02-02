Andrea, HR manager and PA to the directors, was presented with the top award in recognition of her willingness to take on big projects and the successful introduction of new systems.

Andrea, from Morpeth, joined the logistics and pallet-based delivery business from TT Electronics in Bedlington where she was an executive assistant.

Praising Andrea’s contribution to the business, group managing director Caroline Moody, said: “Andrea has been recognised for her ‘can-do’ attitude and the support she provided to the directors throughout 2022, from HR issues to taking on IT projects and helping implement new systems.”

Driver of the Year award went to Dean Dodd, from Blyth, for the second time in his career after he became an apprentice in 2015.

Presenting the award to Dean, Caroline added: “Dean was our first driver apprentice who made a big impact in his first few years as he qualified for his Class 1 licence and was voted Driver of the Year shortly afterwards.

“Dean has again been voted for by his peers and recognised by the directors as Driver of the Year after meeting each of the criteria, including accident-free, having zero tachograph errors, and continuing to do his job to such a high standard.”

The awards event also included staff from sister companies MCR Services, which specialises in quality inspection, reworking, assembly packaging and finishing and returns handling, and Heathline Commercials Ltd, which undertakes commercial vehicle repair and servicing.

In addition, Pam Dent and Scott Edgar received long service awards. Pam, from Bedlington, is credit control and banking co-ordinator and has been with the company for 20 years, while delivery logistics planner Scott, from Blyth, joined the firm 15 years ago.

Staff were also recognised for their 100 percent attendance and other drivers were also recognised for their high standards.

Caroline added: “As always with awards, someone has to win, but our emphasis is also on thanking the whole team as without the collective effort we couldn’t have delivered such strong results over 2022.”