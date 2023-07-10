The company is looking to reduce the carbon emissions of its fleet, warehouse, and office, as well as provide carbon tracking data so customers can see the CO2 generated by the transportation of their goods.

Caroline Moody, chief executive of Moody Logistics, said: “We are constantly updating our fleet to ensure we operate the most fuel efficient trucks but by undergoing this green audit, it allows us to better understand our own carbon footprint so that we can further decarbonise our operations.

“Some of our corporate customers are now asking for the carbon tracking of the goods we deliver on their behalf, so I am delighted that we are working with them to develop a process to do just that.

Caroline Moody from Moody Logistics and Storage.

“It shows that through our To NetZero initiative Moody’s is committed to reducing CO2 and I hope that it will position us as a reliable and trustworthy supply chain partner of choice.”

A specialist consultancy was employed to help set up the carbon tracking system, which will help Moody’s customers check they are meeting their own emissions targets.

Improvements have also been made to route planning systems to help reduce the fleet’s mileage and devices that switch off truck engines when they are not in use and reduce inefficiencies through harsh braking or fast acceleration have also been fitted in the fleet.

