Moody Logistics’ driver apprentice scheme continues to deliver ‘first class’ success

Moody Logistics and Storage is celebrating its seventh driver apprentice success, after Jordan Whittle secured his Class 1 licence in just five months.

The 30-year-old from North Shields is the latest to graduate from the Cramlington firm’s in-house driver apprenticeship scheme, launched in 2021 to fast-track training and avoid the lengthy delays of up to 18 months associated with the government’s own programme.

The scheme reflects Moody’s proactive approach to tackling the national shortage of qualified drivers. A recent Road Haulage Association (RHA) report warns that the UK must recruit 200,000 new HGV drivers over the next five years to avoid serious disruption to road freight which handles 81% of domestic freight.

Jordan joined the family-run firm last November, starting out in a small van carrying out local deliveries. Thanks to Moody’s structured, hands-on training, he’s now qualified to drive articulated lorries.

Class 1 licence holder Jordan Whittle (left) with Moody’s latest driver apprentice Connor Birchall

He said: “Becoming a professional driver has been my dream since I was young. The support I’ve had from Moody’s has been incredible – I’ve gone from driving a van to Class 1 in just a few months.”

The in-house scheme combines practical training, warehouse operations, and shadowing experienced HGV drivers. Apprentices are supported to gain their forklift licence and complete the necessary theory, Driver Certificate of Professional Competence, and practical tests.

Jordan’s success coincides with the arrival of the latest driver apprentice at Moody’s - 26-year-old Connor Birchall from Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

Connor first joined the company in 2021 as a warehouse operative through the government’s KickStart programme, launched to support young people affected by the pandemic and facing the risk of long-term unemployment. Now taking the next step in his career, he has started his driver training and is eager to embrace life on the road.

“What really appeals to me about driving is the variety – no two days are the same,” said Connor. “It’s a great opportunity to develop new skills and explore different parts of the country.”

Caroline Moody, managing director, said: “The RHA’s report is a wake-up call for the logistics sector, but it also reinforces the importance of employer-led, flexible training schemes like ours. We’re proud to be building clear, supported career pathways that open up real opportunities for people wanting to join the industry.

“Jordan’s rapid progress shows what’s possible with the right structure and support in place, and we’re just as excited to see how Connor develops. This scheme continues to be one of the smartest investments we’ve made – strengthening our team while helping to future-proof the sector.”