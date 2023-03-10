The 77-year-old was the second generation of the Moody family to run the business, now overseen by his daughter Caroline Moody, son Richard Moody, and son-in-law Gavin Cape, who are all directors.

Alan is now retired but still holds the position of chairman in the Cramlington-headquartered business, which last year marked its 75th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Alan who had the foresight in 1999 to become one of the founding members of the Pall-Ex network, which has since grown to become a leading provider of palletised freight distribution services across the UK and Europe. Today the Pallex-Group is run by a consortium of shareholder members, including Moody Logistics and Storage.

Kevin Buchanan, group CEO of Pall-Ex, presents Alan Moody with his lifetime achievement award.

Alan Moody said: “I’m delighted to have been recognised with this lifetime achievement award by Pall-Ex. It truly is an honour.

“Back in 1999, palletised overnight deliveries were a relatively new concept, but I saw an opportunity to grow the business and take it in a new direction, and gladly for all concerned, that proved to be the case. I’m proud to say it has made this firm both more successful and competitive within the industry and has also helped revolutionise the logistics sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018 Moody’s won a Delivery Excellence award from Staples, one of Pall-Ex’s largest clients, and in 2021 Pall-Ex named it regional member of the year for Scotland and the North East. That same year, Pall-Ex also presented Alan and Caroline with long service awards, in recognition of their service to the network since its inception.

Alan’s latest lifetime achievement accolade comes just months after the firm announced that it is making a £1 million investment to expand the fleet, as well as increasing its warehousing facilities by 50%, having leased an additional 22,000 sq. ft warehouse in nearby Ashington.