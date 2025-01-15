Moody Group celebrates staff excellence at annual awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Moody Logistics and Storage, along with sister companies MCR Services and Heathline Commercials, has held its annual awards to celebrate the outstanding contributions of staff.

The event, held at Moody’s headquarters at Bolam Business Park, Cramlington, recognised those accomplishments that reflect its core values of teamwork, commitment, and excellence.

Martin Mitchinson, the company’s Financial Controller, was named Employee of the Year, following his exceptional contributions to the development of all three business. Over the past 12 months Martin, from North Tyneside, has taken a proactive approach to improving the growth potential of all three sister companies.

Micky Crackett, from Blyth, was voted Driver of the Year, not just for his skills behind the wheel but for his infectious personality which makes him popular with workmates and customers alike. In addition, he was also recognised for his commitment to safe driving and outstanding performance.

Award winners (L-R) Paul Johnson, Micky Crackett and Martin Mitchinson

The Long Service Award was presented to Paul Johnson, from Washington, who marked 10 years with the business, having initially joined to complete a short-term project in health and safety, an area in which he had extensive expertise.

However, an opening became available in the operations team, and he joined as a full-time employee, rising to become Operations and Compliance Manager. Paul is also responsible for Moody Logistics gaining and maintaining its Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) accreditation - designed to raise the level of quality within fleet operations by recognising operators achieving exemplary levels of best practice in safety, efficiency, and environmental protection.

The evening also included a number of other awards, including to 14 employees who achieved 100% attendance over the 12-month period.

Managing director Caroline Moody said: “Our annual awards are a great opportunity to both thank and celebrate the incredible contributions of our team, who collectively are the driving force behind our success.

“Special congratulations go to Martin Mitchinson, Micky Crackett, and Paul Johnson for their well-deserved accolades. Events like this highlight the value of coming together to celebrate the dedication and effort that make Moody Logistics, MCR Services, and Heathline Commercials such great places to work.”