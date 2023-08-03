Alison Haddow runs Faded Hearing Ear Wax Removal.

Alison Haddow runs Faded Hearing Ear Wax Removal and she covers the postcode area NE, which has 61 postcode districts with 34 towns across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.

Treatments available include water irrigation, microsuction and an ear health check.

Alison said: “Since September 2020, it was confirmed ear wax removal would no longer be a core service – possibly meaning that your local GP surgery will no longer offer this service even if you have used the service there before.

“I am fully trained and insured to perform two procedures.

“There are many people who require the service but cannot make it to a clinic to receive the treatment, for whatever reason. I aim to change that by offering a mobile service that will come to you and carry out the service in the comfort of your own home or residential care facility.”