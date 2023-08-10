Three Sheets To The Wind is run by Cameron Dixon and Chloe Maddison, who live in Rock, near Alnwick.

Their home village has no local pub and it inspired the idea of a pop-up business to serve villages where pubs have closed down or have never had one.

“What’s a village without a pub? It’s very isolated really,” said Cameron. “I think it’s quite important to be out there and have a bit of a social life, and bring people together.”

Cameron with his partner Chloe, and the mobile bar's interior.

He recently asked on Facebook if there would be any interest for the bar to travel to any villages and received a good amount of responses from locals who were fond of the idea.

A license would allow them to trade for six months, and the idea is that they would travel from one area to another in rotation, in order to cater to more people.

When asked about the name, Cameron said: "We tried to keep it with the theme, we’re not a million miles away from the coast and with it being a converted horse box, we thought three sheets to the wind sounds like a racehorse name.

"We try to support local as well, we’ve got Alnwick Gin on board, the Rigg & Furrow at Acklington, and Clarence Spirits down at Blyth, he provides us with pre-mixed cocktails.”

Three Sheets To The Wind is a converted horsebox.

Their aim is that most of what they sell to be from within an North East postcode.

Cameron described the current set up as a stepping stone, as the potential for a fixed spot is there if the business takes off.

However, speaking to the right people for getting plans in place has proven difficult, and with it being a recent project, Cameron believes that next summer will be the most realistic time for a proper opening.

Other local businesses have shown their support by giving key advice such as how to keep a beer keg cool and even donating a pump to help them along,