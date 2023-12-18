Cramlington manufacturing firm Miller UK has donated almost 100 hours of service and raised £2,500 for its chosen charity of the year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It nominated Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter as its chosen charity for 2023 and carried out a series of fundraising activities throughout the year.

Covering the whole of the North East from its shelter at Benton North Farm in Newcastle, the charity helps thousands of lost, abused and abandoned animals each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Miller supported the charity with clearing its recreational field – spanning 12 acres - at its farm using the company’s specialist muck shifting equipment.

Miller's cheque presentation to Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter.

Two members of staff dedicated two days, with the support of Hubbway Plant Hire who supplied a dump truck to clear the field and dig a pool for the pigs housed on the farm.

The company has also been on hand throughout the course of the year, providing its welding and fabrication services for various jobs at the shelter including repairing and refurbishing nine kennels, as well as providing gate repairs.

Staff at Miller have also been pivotal in providing donations to the animals at the shelter, including providing pet supplies such as wet and dry food, blankets and towels, as well as an array of toys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Dobson, finance director at Miller said: “We have a lot of animal lovers in the business and it has been great to see so many people get behind this great cause and donate where they can.

“It is very important at Miller that we continue to give back to the local community and support such worthy causes where we can. With the Dog and Cat Shelter, we have been in a fortunate position to be able to provide them with practical, hands-on support, applying our technical skills and resources, which has been a great way to provide support to the charity, as well as raise money where we can.”