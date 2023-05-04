Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes, said the return of passenger services to the line “opens up a whole new market for house buyers.”

She said: “While south east Northumberland is undoubtedly a desirable option for buyers thanks to its coastal position, getting in and out of Newcastle at peak times can be challenging. But this new line changes that.

“The opportunities brought by the Northumberland line will make the area more appealing to everyone from families to businesses and I have no doubt it will bring much welcomed renewed interest in the area.”

Construction of the Northumberland Line is well underway.

The Northumberland Line is expected to open in August 2024 and will see trains run between Newcastle and new stations in Northumberland Park, Seaton Delaval, Blyth Newsham, Blyth Bebside, Bedlington, and Ashington.