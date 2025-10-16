Milestone for Visit Northumberland in bid to boost tourism

Visit Northumberland has entered an exciting new chapter with the first ever meetings of two powerful new boards, each set to drive forward the county’s tourism ambitions.

The development of two clear governance models creates the platform for new arrangements to clearly delineate responsibilities for the delivery of the Visit Northumberland Local Visitor Economy Partnership.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “This marks a significant milestone for Visit Northumberland. With both boards now in place and actively engaged, we are better positioned than ever to deliver on our ambitions for the county’s visitor economy.

"We are grateful to all past board members for their dedication and look forward to working with our new members who bring a wealth of expertise and passion for Northumberland.”

Tourism board members.

The Northumberland Visitor Economy Board plays a convening role and provides strategic oversight and direction for Northumberland’s visitor economy.

Chaired by Andrew Fox, it has capacity to include 20 representatives from the private sector and key stakeholders, alongside officer members from Northumberland County Council. Its primary function is to steer the objectives of the Northumberland Destination Management Plan, and to guide the strategic growth and management of the destination.

The Visit Northumberland Ltd Board has also met for the first time with three newly appointed members. This board is accountable for delivering priorities and also acts as the oversight body for all legal, financial, and governance responsibilities of the company.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said, “This partnership will bring together expertise from across the sector to shape our priorities, support sustainable growth, and ensure that tourism continues to benefit our communities, businesses, and visitors alike – providing clear direction for Northumberland’s visitor economy, acting as a critical friend to the council while championing and leading the sector’s agenda.

“By working collaboratively, we can build on our successes and create a strong foundation for the future of tourism in Northumberland.”

The visitor economy remains vital to the county, with 10.46 million visitors generating over £1.4 billion in 2024 and supporting over 14,500 jobs, representing a quarter of the county’s foundational economy workforce.