Michael Gove today announced £20.7m worth of levelling up investment for Blyth.

The cash will be spent on upgrading poor-quality housing, tackling health inequalities, improving access to local jobs and combating crime.

The wide-ranging package of interventions from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities comes just weeks after the government and local leaders signed the historic North East devolution deal.

Measures announced today include:

• Housing: £18 million to be spent on turning rundown and empty homes into high-quality affordable housing to rent, and converting under-occupied offices into new apartments. Some of the money will also go towards making social housing more energy-efficient;

• Employment support: Almost £1.5 million will fund new high-tech training equipment at the town’s Energy Central Campus, providing local young people with a route to high-quality jobs on their doorstep;

• Anti-social behaviour: A £200,000 initiative to reduce crime in Blyth by extending CCTV provision in the town centre and establishing a new partnership between local businesses and the police. The aim will be to reduce anti-social behaviour, substance misuse and theft.

• Health: Local partnerships between Jobcentre Plus and NHS services in Blyth will be strengthened so more disabled people and those with health conditions are supported to start, stay and succeed in work. DHSC is also working with Northumberland County Council to support more smokers to quit, complementing £35 million recently allocated to address health inequalities across the whole of the North East and North Cumbria over the next three years.

Despite its significant economic potential, with thousands of new local jobs expected in its green energy industries in the coming years, Blyth is the most deprived town in Northumberland.

However, this £20.7 million investment aims to support its transition from a coal exporting town to a leading clean energy port.

With this tailored package, the government aims to tackle the complex barriers holding Blyth back and unlock a major programme of regeneration for the 40,000 people living in the area.

The additional funding announced today takes levelling up investment in Blyth to more than £56 million since 2019.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “For too long, Blyth has been deprived of the opportunities to make the most of its startling potential.

“Deeply entrenched issues require an ambitious solution, which is why we have worked closely with local leaders on a package of measures that will improve the lives of the local community.

“Through revitalising dilapidated housing, upskilling the next generation and cracking down on crime, this town is finally getting the attention and investment it deserves to ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Glen Sanderson, Leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a significant investment and fantastic news for Blyth. It means we can deliver better homes, improve neighbourhoods and reduce crime in partnership with Northumbria Police, local businesses and the community."

And Alan Ferguson OBE, chairman of Blyth Town Deal Board and Owner of Ferguson’s Transport, said: “This is a real boost for Blyth, helping us to deliver improvements that are much needed.