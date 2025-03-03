Metrocentre Teams Up With Great North Children’s Hospital For A Joyful Ride

Metrocentre has partnered with Newcastle Hospitals Charity to raise awareness and vital funds for the Great North Children’s Hospital, which supports young patients across the region and beyond. As part of this collaboration, two of Metrocentre’s popular Fun Buggies have been wrapped in a vibrant Great North Children’s Hospital-themed design, offering families a fun and engaging way to contribute to the cause.

For the next year, all proceeds from the hire of the Great North Children’s Hospital Fun Buggies will be donated directly to Newcastle Hospitals Charity. Shoppers can hire the Fun Buggies from Metrocentre’s Customer Services Desks, located outside M&S in the lower Green Mall and Waterstones in the upper Platinum Mall.

Jack Ryan, Fundraising Coordinator at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, expressed his gratitude for Metrocentre’s continued support: “We are extremely grateful to have Metrocentre as such valued supporters and were delighted to work with them on this exciting project. A huge thank you to everyone involved at the Metrocentre for spreading the word about the work that we do to support the incredible staff and patients at The Great North Children’s Hospital.”

Alex Workman, Customer Services Duty Manager at Metrocentre, who has been instrumental in leading the partnership alongside Bradley Driver, Marketing Assistant at Metrocentre, added: “Metrocentre is proud to support the Great North Children’s Hospital and the incredible work they do for young patients and their families. We hope that through these specially branded Fun Buggies, we can raise both awareness and funds to help make a meaningful impact on the hospital’s services. We look forward to seeing our shoppers enjoy the buggies while contributing to such an important cause.”

6-year-old Andrianna and GNCH’s Jack Ryan

The official unveiling and launch of the collaboration was celebrated with a special visit from the Great North Children’s Hospital’s beloved mascot, Fudge the Giraffe, Fundraising Coordinator Jack Ryan, Metrocentre’s Alex Workman, and six-year-old Andrianna, one of the first to experience the new Fun Buggies.

For more information on Metrocentre’s Fun Buggies and how to support the Great North Children’s Hospital Charity, visit Metrocentre’s Customer Services Desks or check out their websites.