Merger strengthens George F White offer

The firm, which has offices in Alnwick and Berwick, has identified its commercial property team as being a key area for expansion in its business plan, building on previous recruitments and investments in specialisations in areas such as building surveying and capital taxation.
The blending of skills and expertise from the Johnson Tucker team will create one of the largest commercial property teams in the north of England, employing over 100 people and operating out of six offices across the region.
Joint founders and partners of Johnson Tucker, David Johnson and Andrew Tucker will remain with the combined business.
Richard Garland, head of commercial and development at George F White, said: “We are delighted to welcome Johnson Tucker into the George F White family. The merger with Johnson Tucker expands our range of specialist services and allows us to apply them to larger projects than ever before.”
Sally Hart, managing director at George F White, added: “There are many synergises in our working cultures which we’ll combine to ensure a successful and exciting environment full of opportunity for our people, too.”
David Johnson said: “Much care went into finding the right partner to take the Johnson Tucker consultancy forward; we know this move will benefit both sides considerably, along with creating a bright future for our team, allowing the company to develop within the support and structure of George F White for years to come. We are very grateful for the support of our many longstanding and more recent clients over many years and look forward to continuing to work together.”