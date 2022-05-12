Merger strengthens George F White offer

The firm, which has offices in Alnwick and Berwick, has identified its commercial property team as being a key area for expansion in its business plan, building on previous recruitments and investments in specialisations in areas such as building surveying and capital taxation.

The blending of skills and expertise from the Johnson Tucker team will create one of the largest commercial property teams in the north of England, employing over 100 people and operating out of six offices across the region.

Joint founders and partners of Johnson Tucker, David Johnson and Andrew Tucker will remain with the combined business.

Robyn Peat (Managing Partner), Andrew Tucker (Partner), Daniel Capobasso (Partner), Sally Hart (Partner, Managing Director), Gary Robinson (Partner), Richard Garland (Partner, Head of Commercial & Development), David Johnson (Consultant).

Richard Garland, head of commercial and development at George F White, said: “We are delighted to welcome Johnson Tucker into the George F White family. The merger with Johnson Tucker expands our range of specialist services and allows us to apply them to larger projects than ever before.”

Sally Hart, managing director at George F White, added: “There are many synergises in our working cultures which we’ll combine to ensure a successful and exciting environment full of opportunity for our people, too.”