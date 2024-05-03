Mental health accreditation earned by Morpeth solicitor
This accreditation marks him out as one of the expert lawyers dealing with Mental Health Law and assisting clients detained under the Mental Health Act.
He will now be one of the select few specialist lawyers able to appear before the Mental Health Tribunal to represent clients.
David said: “I am honoured to have been awarded this accreditation, which is the culmination of years of study and experience.
“When I was Mayor of Morpeth, my chosen charity was Contact Mental Health and helping those with mental health difficulties has always been of great importance to me.
“I am glad to be able to do so in this new way.”
