Megan joins the audiology team at Specsavers in Berwick
Megan Dunn joined the Specsavers branch in Marygate in 2012 and worked in the optical team. However, this year she has successfully completed training to become an audiology assistant working alongside audiology director Katie Blackie.
Thanks to Megan’s new Hearing Care Assistant (HCA) qualification, she can now help customers with any earcare-related problems – including wax removal, annual tests, repairs and rehab.
She said: “Since joining Specsavers more than a decade ago, I’ve been able to further my career in so many ways and gaining my HCA qualification was the perfect opportunity.
“It means that I can now assist Katie with clinics and help more customers.”
Katie added: “Having Megan as part of the in-store audiology team has been fantastic. We are so proud that she has completed her HCA qualification and she can now assist in all aspects of the audiology services we currently offer.”
