An opticians in Berwick has welcomed a new team member to its audiology department.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Megan Dunn joined the Specsavers branch in Marygate in 2012 and worked in the optical team. However, this year she has successfully completed training to become an audiology assistant working alongside audiology director Katie Blackie.

Thanks to Megan’s new Hearing Care Assistant (HCA) qualification, she can now help customers with any earcare-related problems – including wax removal, annual tests, repairs and rehab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Since joining Specsavers more than a decade ago, I’ve been able to further my career in so many ways and gaining my HCA qualification was the perfect opportunity.

Megan Dunn.

“It means that I can now assist Katie with clinics and help more customers.”

Katie added: “Having Megan as part of the in-store audiology team has been fantastic. We are so proud that she has completed her HCA qualification and she can now assist in all aspects of the audiology services we currently offer.”