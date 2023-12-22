News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Megan joins the audiology team at Specsavers in Berwick

An opticians in Berwick has welcomed a new team member to its audiology department.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Megan Dunn joined the Specsavers branch in Marygate in 2012 and worked in the optical team. However, this year she has successfully completed training to become an audiology assistant working alongside audiology director Katie Blackie.

Thanks to Megan’s new Hearing Care Assistant (HCA) qualification, she can now help customers with any earcare-related problems – including wax removal, annual tests, repairs and rehab.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Since joining Specsavers more than a decade ago, I’ve been able to further my career in so many ways and gaining my HCA qualification was the perfect opportunity.

Most Popular
Megan Dunn.Megan Dunn.
Megan Dunn.

“It means that I can now assist Katie with clinics and help more customers.”

Katie added: “Having Megan as part of the in-store audiology team has been fantastic. We are so proud that she has completed her HCA qualification and she can now assist in all aspects of the audiology services we currently offer.”

For bookings, go to www.specsavers.co.uk/book/berwick/appointment-type

Related topics:BerwickSpecsavers