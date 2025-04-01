Mediaworks launches trailblazing ‘SEO Masterclass Series’ to Equip Brands for Growth in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of the "SEO Unlocked” masterclass, delivered last month to almost 200 attendees from some of the UK’s most ambitious brands, this first of its kind series offers a unique opportunity to go deeper into the key tactics and tools that drive real SEO performance.

Each session will explore a specific area of SEO in greater depth, providing attendees with practical insights they can immediately apply.

The series has been developed in response to the most significant Google algorithm updates in recent years and the accelerating influence of AI across search and is designed to help brands stay ahead in an increasingly complex and competitive digital environment.

In line with their ongoing commitment to empowering people to own their digital future, this initiative will share expert knowledge and connect partners, prospects, and learners with talent at the forefront of SEO.

Upcoming Masterclasses

Masterclass 1: SEO Tech Mastery – Optimising Your Digital Infrastructure

Friday 4 April, 10:00am

Discover how to build a strong technical SEO foundation to ensure your website is fast, accessible, and optimised for search engines.

Masterclass 2: Content Creation for SEO – Strategies That Drive Traffic

Tuesday 16 April, 10:00am

Learn how to create high-performing, intent-driven content that increases visibility and engagement.

Masterclass 3: Beyond Backlinks – Digital PR for Performance

Thursday 2 May, 10:00am

Explore digital PR tactics that build authority, enhance brand visibility, and improve rankings beyond traditional backlinks.

Masterclass 4: The Future of Search Marketing

Thursday 16 May, 10:00am

Examine emerging SEO trends and the growing influence of AI on search behaviour, content creation, and visibility strategies.

Brett Jacobson, CEO at Mediaworks, said:

“SEO remains fundamental for any brand looking to grow in today’s digital-first world. In a challenging economic climate, where brands face increasing pressure to deliver more with less, this masterclass series will equip marketers and brand leaders with the tools and strategies they need to stay ahead and achieve sustainable growth.”

The Commercial Benefits of SEO

Google reports that 53% of website traffic comes from organic search, and 75% of users never scroll past the first page of results. If your brand isn’t visible there, you risk missing out on a substantial volume of potential customers.

Increased Organic Traffic: Drive more relevant users to your website without relying solely on paid channels.

Drive more relevant users to your website without relying solely on paid channels. Higher Conversion Rates: Attract users actively searching for your products or services.

Attract users actively searching for your products or services. Enhanced Brand Authority: Achieve higher rankings to build trust and recognition.

Achieve higher rankings to build trust and recognition. Measurable ROI: Monitor performance and demonstrate the value of SEO investments.

Monitor performance and demonstrate the value of SEO investments. Long-Term Growth: Build a sustainable digital presence resilient to market changes and technological developments.

The sessions will be hosted live on LinkedIn, providing attendees with access to experienced SEO professionals and the opportunity to ask questions in real time.

Register now for Masterclass 1 via Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams and follow Mediaworks on LinkedIn for updates on future sessions.