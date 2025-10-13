MCR Services partners with M10 to inspire next generation of young men

MCR Services is backing a North East mentoring scheme aimed at supporting teenage boys who risk being left behind in education and employment.

The Cramlington-based company has partnered with M10 to support its Boys’ Network initiative - a ten-month mentoring programme that pairs young men aged 16 and 17 with male professionals for monthly one-to-one online sessions.

As well as enrolling several of its male employees as mentors, the family-run firm offered two 15-year-old students from Cramlington Learning Village the chance to gain hands-on work experience.

Rhys and Kenzie were supervised by Matthew Fretwell, who began his own career as an 18-year-old apprentice and is now production manager at MCR, as well as warehouse manager at Bolam Group sister company Moody Logistics and Storage.

Matthew Fretwell (left) and Ethan Elliott of MCR Services who supervised the two 15-year-old students during their work experience

Matthew said: “Both lads settled in really well and grew in confidence. They were enthusiastic, willing to learn, and already showing signs of development, not just in their understanding of the job, but in how they carry themselves. It was encouraging to see them take this opportunity seriously and begin to grasp what the world of work is all about.”

The placement introduced the students to key operational areas across both businesses, helping them build an understanding of workplace roles, responsibilities and potential future opportunities.

Rhys, who described the experience as a gamechanger, said: “It made things fit into place and has helped teach me the logistics, strategies and discipline of working in the real world."

Kenzie, who enjoyed working alongside production team leader Ethan Elliott, added: “I liked the hands-on stuff. Thank you for the opportunity."

While The Boys’ Network is a core part of M10’s work, the South Shields-based charity delivers a wide range of programmes aimed at supporting all young people, regardless of gender or background.

MCR, which specialises in contract packing, quality inspection, order fulfilment, returns handling and rework services, chose to support the initiative in response to concerns highlighted in The Lost Boys report published by Centre for Social Justice. The national study warns of a crisis facing young men in education, employment, crime, mental health and family life. M10 contributed to the report, drawing on its frontline experience.

Caroline Moody, group managing director, said: “Giving young people a chance to experience the workplace and build a connection with someone who believes in them can be genuinely life changing. There’s a real need right now to invest in the next generation, particularly young men who are at risk of falling behind. By supporting M10 and initiatives like The Boys’ Network, we hope to play a small part in helping them realise their potential and feel confident about their future.”