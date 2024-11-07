Matfen Hall wins 'best countryside hotel' at Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence
It is the second successive year the five-star venue in Northumberland has enjoyed success at the awards, having won the ‘Recently Renovated Hotel’ accolade for 2024.
A multi-million pound investment programme by Walwick Estate Group has touched every aspect of the hotel, from leisure and golf facilities, to the spa and wellness area.
James O'Donnell, head of commercial development at Matfen Hall, said: “Matfen Hall has made significant strides in the past year, being awarded the first and only five star hotel in Northumberland and reopening our state-of-the-art golf clubhouse and dining destination – The Keepers.
"This recognition by Condé Nast Johansens is reflective of the work and commitment put in by the owners and colleagues. We thank everyone who voted for us and will continue to maintain this momentum to ensure we offer the very best experience for our guests.”