Matfen Hall submits application for a spa extension and refurbishment
The bid incorporates a relocated gym, changing facilities, treatment rooms, offices and the creation of a new internal courtyard.
As outlined in an accompanying design and access statement, the proposed extension is designed to be “proportionate yet subservient” to the luxury hotel.
The statement also includes the following: “The existing building accommodates the entrance, changing facilities, treatment rooms and gym, along with offices and staff facilities, also utilising the existing plant room.
“The proposed extension accommodates further treatment rooms, a yoga studio, bar/dining and the pool, bathing and thermal cabins.
“Key design drivers that informed the final floor plan arrangement include treatment rooms being located around a new sensory garden, providing a private and peaceful location for treatments and relaxation.
“Offices and staff are located to the north of the plan, in the part of the building overlooking the service yard.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.