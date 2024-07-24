Matfen Hall.

A planning application for a spa extension and refurbishment at Matfen Hall has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The bid incorporates a relocated gym, changing facilities, treatment rooms, offices and the creation of a new internal courtyard.

As outlined in an accompanying design and access statement, the proposed extension is designed to be “proportionate yet subservient” to the luxury hotel.

The statement also includes the following: “The existing building accommodates the entrance, changing facilities, treatment rooms and gym, along with offices and staff facilities, also utilising the existing plant room.

“The proposed extension accommodates further treatment rooms, a yoga studio, bar/dining and the pool, bathing and thermal cabins.

“Key design drivers that informed the final floor plan arrangement include treatment rooms being located around a new sensory garden, providing a private and peaceful location for treatments and relaxation.