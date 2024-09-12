Matfen Hall in Northumberland has been recognised as one of the finest boutique hotels in the country.

It has been shortlisted for the coveted ‘Boutique Hotel of the Year’ category in the Boutique Hotelier Awards.

This nomination follows the country estate being awarded an AA five-star rating, the only one in Northumberland.

The hotel’s owner, Walwick Estate Group, has carried out a multi-million pound renovation project, including a newly-refurbished golf clubhouse and restaurant — The Keepers.

Matfen Hall is amongst a shortlist of eight properties.