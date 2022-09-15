Market Cross Jewellers extend lease at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth

Since opening the doors of its first branch in 1980 behind the Market Cross in the market town of Guisborough, Market Cross Jewellers has grown to be one of the largest independent jewellers in the North East of England.

It opened at Sanderson Arcade two years ago and since then then it has brought a new range of brands to Morpeth – catering to all budgets and styles across luxury, premier, fashion and traditional pieces.

The company specialises in pre-loved luxury watches, offering over 30 watch and many designer jewellery collections within the store such as, ChloBo, Nomination, Swarovski, Guess, Hugo Boss, Sekonda, Vivienne Westwood, Clogau and Coeur De Lion.

Assistant store manager Shelley Turner, left, and store manager Catherine Rigg.

Dawn Welsh, company manager, said “It’s been a pleasure serving people in Morpeth and we are excited for what the future holds for Market Cross Jewellers.”

Made to order wedding rings are also available, along with its vast and comprehensive diamond ring selection.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said “We are delighted that Market Cross Jewellers is extending its lease here at Sanderson Arcade.

“The company’s further commitment to the town and the centre is great news.”

With 15 branches in the North East, Market Cross Jewellers says all of its branches offer an individual shopping experience – with renowned service and exceptional value for money.