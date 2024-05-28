Manufacturer's proposals to create 200 jobs with new Northumberland facility set for planning consent
Electrical and digital infrastructure company Legrand wants to relocate its facility in London to a site in Nelson Park Industrial Estate in Cramlington, and submitted a planning application for the new premises earlier this year.
Northumberland County Council officers are recommending that councillors grant the company planning consent at a meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee on Tuesday, June 4.
The facility is set to include a manufacturing area, office space, parking, and an outdoor service yard.
In their report council officers said: “The proposed 200 additional jobs would be largely skilled roles and would add to opportunities available for residents of Cramlington.
“There is strong support for productive employment uses to continue to locate, grow, thrive and provide employment in Cramlington within an appropriate industrial site location.“
Officers added: “It is not possible to deliver a net gain on site, with new landscaping confined to the margins of the site. It has been agreed that this can be addressed through an off-site biodiversity contribution by the developer.”
Legrand has agreed to a £120,060 contribution to address the biodiversity impact of the development.
The firm, which has 800 UK employees, operates an existing facility in Blyth. It employs 38,000 people worldwide.
In application documents the firm said it wanted its UK base to be “closer to the established energy and renewables sector and skills base in south east Northumberland.”
