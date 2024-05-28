Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposed new manufacturing facilities in Northumberland, hoped to bring 200 new jobs to the region, have been recommended for planning approval.

Electrical and digital infrastructure company Legrand wants to relocate its facility in London to a site in Nelson Park Industrial Estate in Cramlington, and submitted a planning application for the new premises earlier this year.

Northumberland County Council officers are recommending that councillors grant the company planning consent at a meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee on Tuesday, June 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility is set to include a manufacturing area, office space, parking, and an outdoor service yard.

Legrand wants to relocate its Wembley facility to Cramlington. (Photo by Legrand)

In their report council officers said: “The proposed 200 additional jobs would be largely skilled roles and would add to opportunities available for residents of Cramlington.

“There is strong support for productive employment uses to continue to locate, grow, thrive and provide employment in Cramlington within an appropriate industrial site location.“

Officers added: “It is not possible to deliver a net gain on site, with new landscaping confined to the margins of the site. It has been agreed that this can be addressed through an off-site biodiversity contribution by the developer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legrand has agreed to a £120,060 contribution to address the biodiversity impact of the development.

The firm, which has 800 UK employees, operates an existing facility in Blyth. It employs 38,000 people worldwide.