Manufacturer could create 200 jobs in Cramlington if relocation plans are approved
A planning application was submitted to Northumberland County Council seeking approval for the new facility in Cramlington, which will be used by electrical and digital infrastructure company Legrand.
The international firm with 800 UK employees wants to relocate its London facility to south east Northumberland, and Nelson Park Industrial Estate is now its chosen location.
Documents submitted with the application said: “Legrand themselves wish to relocate from Wembley to Cramlington in order to be closer to the established energy and renewables sector and skills base in south east Northumberland, and they now require a new facility in order to facilitate this relocation.
“The vacant site on Crowhall Road, Nelson Park, Cramlington represents the optimum site on which to accommodate Legrand’s manufacturing operations within south east Northumberland.”
The facility will include a manufacturing area, office space, parking, and an outdoor service yard.