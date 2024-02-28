Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application was submitted to Northumberland County Council seeking approval for the new facility in Cramlington, which will be used by electrical and digital infrastructure company Legrand.

The international firm with 800 UK employees wants to relocate its London facility to south east Northumberland, and Nelson Park Industrial Estate is now its chosen location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents submitted with the application said: “Legrand themselves wish to relocate from Wembley to Cramlington in order to be closer to the established energy and renewables sector and skills base in south east Northumberland, and they now require a new facility in order to facilitate this relocation.

Legrand wants to relocate its Wembley facility to Cramlington. (Photo by Legrand)

“The vacant site on Crowhall Road, Nelson Park, Cramlington represents the optimum site on which to accommodate Legrand’s manufacturing operations within south east Northumberland.”