CMP Products, which makes cable management components such as cleats and glands, picked up two awards at the Electrical Distributors Association’s (EDA) Data Awards.

The firm, which has its UK headquarters in Cramlington, received the overall data quality award for 2,000 stock keeping units and a gold standard data quality award at the event in London.

The awards were for CMP’s work with the trade association’s data pool, which allows manufacturers to share product data with wholesalers and specifiers throughout the UK.

From left, EDA board member Edgar Aponte, CMP’s marketing manager Jade Appleby, regional sales manager Laurie Wilson, and EDA CEO Margaret Fitzsimons. (Photo by CMP)

Jade Appleby, CMP’s marketing manager, said: “We have put a lot of hard work into delivering top quality product data for our customers and we were all delighted to be recognised for this by the EDA.