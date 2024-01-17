Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington experienced a busier festive period in 2023 than in the previous year, it has been revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The centre saw an 8% increase in its December footfall over the 2022 numbers for the equivalent period.

The increase has been put down to Poundland, Coltello Lounge, and a larger B&M with a garden centre opening in recent months, as well as Christmas attractions such as Santa’s grotto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre manager Nick Lambert said: “We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response from shoppers during this festive season.

Manor Walks experienced high footfall in December. (Photo by Manor Walks)

“The combination of our enchanting Christmas decorations, festive events, and the array of new retailers has truly resonated with our customers and we are committed to continually enhancing their experience at Manor Walks in 2024.”

Lee Farrier, head of commercial and workspace at Manor Walks’ owner Advance Northumberland, added: “This represents a critical period for determining peak trading success for both Manor Walks and our retailers during the Christmas period.

“We are therefore delighted to hear that once again Manor Walks is bucking the trend and is ahead of the curve with footfall figures to the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team have once again worked extremely hard to provide an excellent Christmas experience and this is reflected by the high visitor numbers and positive feedback received from customers during this period.”