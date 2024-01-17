News you can trust since 1854
Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Northumberland reports high footfall over Christmas period

Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington experienced a busier festive period in 2023 than in the previous year, it has been revealed.
By Craig Buchan
Published 17th Jan 2024, 17:29 GMT
The centre saw an 8% increase in its December footfall over the 2022 numbers for the equivalent period.

The increase has been put down to Poundland, Coltello Lounge, and a larger B&M with a garden centre opening in recent months, as well as Christmas attractions such as Santa’s grotto.

Centre manager Nick Lambert said: “We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response from shoppers during this festive season.

Manor Walks experienced high footfall in December. (Photo by Manor Walks)Manor Walks experienced high footfall in December. (Photo by Manor Walks)
Manor Walks experienced high footfall in December. (Photo by Manor Walks)

“The combination of our enchanting Christmas decorations, festive events, and the array of new retailers has truly resonated with our customers and we are committed to continually enhancing their experience at Manor Walks in 2024.”

Lee Farrier, head of commercial and workspace at Manor Walks’ owner Advance Northumberland, added: “This represents a critical period for determining peak trading success for both Manor Walks and our retailers during the Christmas period.

“We are therefore delighted to hear that once again Manor Walks is bucking the trend and is ahead of the curve with footfall figures to the centre.

“The team have once again worked extremely hard to provide an excellent Christmas experience and this is reflected by the high visitor numbers and positive feedback received from customers during this period.”

Longstanding retailers within Manor Walks have also reported an increase in footfall and trade compared to 2022, the centre has said, with supermarkets, homeware shops, electrical shops, and restaurants seeing particularly positive results.

