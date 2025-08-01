Maltings Cinema Celebrates a Blockbuster Summer at New Venue

Maltings Cinema is thrilled to announce a successful transition and celebration of a new era at its brilliant new venue, Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks. The magic of the movies has never been stronger, with a record-breaking summer fuelled by a significant increase in audience attendance and an expanded film programme.

The success of the new cinema has resulted in ticket sales surging by an impressive 28%, marking the highest summer cinema attendance since reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fantastic response from the community has allowed the cinema to offer a wider variety of films, with the number of summer screenings up 56% to 180.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved so far in our new home." says Daniel Cox, Programme Manager. "These figures show that our audience is not only embracing the new venue but is also excited about our expanded programme. We’ve worked hard to improve the entire cinema experience, and the incredible response shows just how much our audience loves this new chapter."

To celebrate the new venue, Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks is extending its unmissable £6.50 ticket offer for all films, all August long! This unbeatable price has opened the doors to more film lovers than ever - whether it's the latest blockbuster or a hidden gem.

The cinema is encouraging everyone to spread the word. "Your positive recommendations really do help us welcome even more people to Berwick’s fantastic new cinematic destination," says Daniel.

The cinema is excited for an even bigger August, with an unprecedented 82 film showings scheduled. "We invite you to experience our fabulous new cinema for yourself. Sink into the luxuriously comfortable new seats (complete with plenty of legroom!) and enjoy our state-of-the-art projection and sound.

With almost three screenings per day, there's a film for everybody, so take advantage of our £6.50 Summer price promotion and experience the magic of the movies in a way Berwick has never seen before!”

The cinema’s August line-up of films is now on sale and is jam-packed with must-sees likeMaterialists, The Bad Guys 2, Freakier Friday, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, The Naked Gunand many more!

For more information and to book your tickets for screenings at Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks visit: https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/filter/film. Tickets can also be booked in person at the Box Office 45 minutes before showtimes, subject to availability.