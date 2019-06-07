Making holiday dreams come true, nearly a million times over

The longest established holiday rental agency in Northumberland is set to welcome its millionth guest to the region, after a record year of bookings.

After 38 years of running its holiday match-making service, Northumbria Coast & Country Cottages is set to help one of its guests celebrate the millionth milestone this summer.

Blue Horizon, Beadnell

Managing director Nikki Hough-Johnson said: “We of course don’t know exactly when the landmark-accomplishing guest will book, where in the world they will come from or which property they will reserve, but that’s part of the thrill of approaching this incredible milestone.”

“It’s quite overwhelming to think that we will have helped over a million visitors create unforgettable memories on holiday in Northumberland.

“We are currently planning how we are going to celebrate welcoming our millionth guest to stay in one of our properties – perhaps there will be some surprise festivities… watch this space!”

The announcement from the holiday cottage letting agency based in Northumberland comes at a seemingly fitting time as the county becomes an increasingly popular holiday destination.

Longstone Cottage, Belford

Northumberland is expected to welcome record number of holidaymakers this year after the region was crowned the British Travel Awards Best UK’s Holiday County/Destination of the Year in December 2018.

After four years of being runner-up, Northumberland beat strong competitors like Cornwall and the Peak District, with its 70-plus castles, stunning nature reserves, miles of unspoilt beaches and quaint harbour towns winning the hearts of voters.

The county is also one of the seaside destinations that has seen a welcome boost to the local economy thanks to the increasing popularity of ‘staycations’, and in investments, such as Discover England’s English Coast project, being made to attract more international visitors to the UK by untapping the potential of the stunning English coastline.

Today tourism accounts for 11.6% of Northumberland’s economy, 2.7% higher than the national average, and contributes £665million to the economy.

Rose Cottage, Elsdon

Following the significant recognition recently given to the region, Northumberland Coast & Country Cottages reports a recent surge of enquiries, predicting an unprecedented ‘super summer for tourism’.

Nikki said: “Our business is very ingrained within the local community, so we are also looking forward to seeing the knock-on effect this increase has on business for local shops, pubs, restaurants and all trades associated with the holiday cottage industry, such as cleaners, gardeners, plumbers, electricians and decorators.

“We are proud to be one of the last few independent agencies representing properties here in Northumberland, which allows us to offer a truly personal and bespoke service for both our customers and owners alike.”

From the humble beginnings, starting off in 1981 with only one member of staff, a typewriter, hand-drawn floor plans and a series of wallcharts, letting rental agency Northumbria Coast & Country Cottages now represents nearly 600 holiday cottages located between Hadrian’s Wall and the Scottish Borders, employs 16 people and has introduced more holiday makers to Northumberland than any other agent.

Since 1981, the company has introduced more holidaymakers

to Northumberland than any other agent.

Remaining independent with the same philosophy and principles that have seen them prosper for 38 years, Northumbria Coast & Country Cottages provides personally inspected holiday cottages in prime Northumberland locations.

Their properties range from luxury houses to cosy cottages – along the Northumberland Heritage Coastline of sandy beaches, beautiful moors and hills inland.

Visit www.northumbria-cottages.co.uk for more information.