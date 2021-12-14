Major jobs boost as BT looks to take on 150 local staff

BT Group has announced a major refurbishment of its contact centre in North Tyneside.

BT Group has announced it will be recruiting more than 150 local jobs as well as beginning a multi-million pound refurbishment of its second contact centre at its North Tyneside building.

The new and full-time contact centre roles will be recruited by EE, part of BT Group, over the next six months.

The current North Tyneside building will undergo a major revamp to modernise it with state-of-the-art technology and facilities. Once complete it will become the largest consumer contact centre in the BT Group estate, creating a workplace for around 1,500 EE colleagues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refurbishment of the building, due to start in January 2022 and complete by Autumn 2022, will include facilities and services such as full height windows providing natural light, café and restaurant facilities, as well as flexible workspaces and collaboration areas.

Nick Lane, managing director for consumer customer services at BT, said: “BT is fully committed to Tyneside and we are really pleased to be creating new and permanent local EE jobs as well as investing in a second multi-million pound office refurbishment in the area.

“It’s a great time to be joining our team and I would encourage anyone who would be interested to check out the EE Careers website (apply.ee.co.uk) where more information and details on how to apply may be found.“Once our North Tyneside office refurbishment is complete, we are excited that our colleagues will be able to benefit from working in a future-fit workplace, boasting the latest technologies that will help bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way we work. We aim to be the best place to work in the local area.”

Jamie Driscoll, North of Tyne Mayor, said: “Good news in the run up to Christmas for our region.

"The announcement by BT of over 150 new full time jobs is hugely significant for North Tyneside and local people.

"This second multi-million pound office investment in Newcastle shows the confidence that a company the size and stature of BT has placed in us.”