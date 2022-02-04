Major Blyth projects break ground in boost to UK offshore wind

Robotics technology such as BladeBUG’s maintenance and repair robot have previously been tested at ORE Catapult’s National Renewable Energy Centre.

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has broken ground at its National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth on a multimillion-pound offshore wind robotics centre and a state-of-the-art additive manufacturing cell that will be used to research next-generation wind turbine blades.

The £3million offshore wind robotics centre, funded by UK Government’s Getting Building Fund with the civil work being undertaken by Durham-based Halls Construction, is set to be the first of its kind in the UK dedicated to offshore wind.

It will enable robotic technology developers to access representative, onshore and offshore test and demonstration environments.

The North East Local Enterprise Partnership is managing £47m awarded through the Getting Building Fund to support capital investment across the North East.

The new capability will support ORE Catapult research into new offshore wind turbine blade technology, materials and manufacturing techniques, including rapid production of prototype blade enhancements such as vortex generators and edge erosion protection systems.

ORE Catapult’s Test Facilities Director, Tony Quinn, said: “These investments underline the Catapult’s commitment to supporting the UK’s rapidly growing offshore wind sector from Blyth, remaining at the forefront of technology development and research.

"This is crucial as projects to deploy the largest offshore wind turbines in the world gather pace, and so accelerating UK-led technology and research to market becomes a priority – and that’s a role Catapult will continue to play with its latest research and development assets.”

Andrew Moffat CBE, chair of the North East LEP Investment Board, said: “Continuing our investment in key strategic sites like the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult will help attract significant private sector investment in the North East as organisations look to develop new innovative technologies that help advance the offshore wind sector.

“The construction of the new offshore wind robotics centre at ORE Catapult will add to the world-leading infrastructure in our region and encourage more businesses to invest and locate in the North East.