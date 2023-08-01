Magna Tandoori receives Berwick Rotary Club award
Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street was recognised for its ‘outstanding commitment and enterprise shown in providing service and support to the local community and local economy’.
It has supported the community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Most recently, people who were on their own on Christmas Day were invited to come along to the restaurant and dine for free.
In addition, Oliul Khan and his team helped to provide hot food supplies to those who were affected by Storm Arwen.
Oliul said: “We are truly delighted to receive this prestigious accolade. This has been a great achievement for our family business.
“Myself and the entire team at Magna would like to thank all of our customers, friends and family for their love and kind support.”