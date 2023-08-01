News you can trust since 1854
Magna Tandoori receives Berwick Rotary Club award

A popular Indian restaurant has been awarded Berwick Rotary Club’s Small Business of the Year accolade.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
From left, Nazim Ali, Oliul Khan and Akbar Khan of Magna Tandoori.From left, Nazim Ali, Oliul Khan and Akbar Khan of Magna Tandoori.
Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street was recognised for its ‘outstanding commitment and enterprise shown in providing service and support to the local community and local economy’.

It has supported the community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Most recently, people who were on their own on Christmas Day were invited to come along to the restaurant and dine for free.

In addition, Oliul Khan and his team helped to provide hot food supplies to those who were affected by Storm Arwen.

Oliul said: “We are truly delighted to receive this prestigious accolade. This has been a great achievement for our family business.

“Myself and the entire team at Magna would like to thank all of our customers, friends and family for their love and kind support.”

