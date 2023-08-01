From left, Nazim Ali, Oliul Khan and Akbar Khan of Magna Tandoori.

Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street was recognised for its ‘outstanding commitment and enterprise shown in providing service and support to the local community and local economy’.

It has supported the community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Most recently, people who were on their own on Christmas Day were invited to come along to the restaurant and dine for free.

In addition, Oliul Khan and his team helped to provide hot food supplies to those who were affected by Storm Arwen.

Oliul said: “We are truly delighted to receive this prestigious accolade. This has been a great achievement for our family business.