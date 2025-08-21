Magical evening at The Alnwick Garden raises funds for charitable programmes

Sage Wealth Management hosted Alice’s Enchanted Garden Party at The Alnwick Garden, raising almost £3,000 for The Alnwick Garden Trust and the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation.

Bringing together families and gardening enthusiasts, the event offered an exclusive and rare opportunity to explore The Garden after hours in a truly magical setting inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Guests cheered on their very own ducks in the unforgettable Dodo Dash down the Sage Wealth Management Grand Cascade, while performers from CAST Academy delighted audiences with captivating dance performances.

The Alnwick Garden Trust’s charitable programmes include initiatives to tackle social isolation, support individuals with complex needs, and create opportunities for education and inclusion across the region.

“We’re incredibly proud of the funds raised, but even more proud of the spirit, joy and community that defined the evening,” said Michael Sage, managing director at Sage Wealth Management.

“With glorious weather, families were able to picnic on the lawns, soak up the atmosphere, and enjoy fantastic live entertainment. Seeing The Garden come alive after hours, filled with laughter and curiosity, was a real reminder of the magic that happens when communities come together in support of such incredible causes.”

Lauren St Hilaire, senior partnerships manager at The Alnwick Garden, added: “Now in our second year of corporate partnership, the team from Sage Wealth Management pulled off an incredible event that was even bigger than last year’s roaring success.

"The fundraising efforts and support from the Sage Wealth Management team is invaluable and we’re ever so grateful for all they do for our charity.”