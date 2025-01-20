MADDISON ENGINEERS STEM CAREER WITH CMP PRODUCTS

Maddison Wren – engineering a STEM career with CMP Products

The leading manufacturer of cable glands, cleats and accessories, CMP Products has turned STEM career dreams into reality for Maddison Wren after appointing her as a design technician.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maddison (24), who comes from Ashington, joined CMP in 2018 as an apprentice CNC machinist and has been working towards her goal of becoming a qualified Mechanical Engineer ever since.

She’s currently undertaking an HND in Mechanical Engineering and hopes to complete a top-up year after that to get a BSc in the same subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one in my family has ever studied or worked in engineering, but from my very first days at high school I loved doing design and technology lessons,” said Maddison. “When it came to choosing my GCSEs, Engineering was a new subject and because it was so similar to Design and Technology, I decided to study it, and then carried on with it into my A-Levels.”

Maddison Wren – engineering a STEM career with CMP Products

“University wasn’t something I ever planned to do, as I’d always wanted to complete an apprenticeship alongside further study and, thankfully, a family friend recommended I talk to our local apprenticeship and training supplier, TDR Training. They helped me narrow down my specific engineering interest and I applied for CMP Products via the British Engines apprenticeship scheme. I still feel incredibly lucky that the day I did my interview I was offered the job.”

CMP is dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that supports and encourages women in STEM careers. At its UK headquarters in Cramlington, the company takes pride in the increasing number of women choosing to build their STEM careers with them.

Sam Briggs, HR Manager of CMP Products, said: “It’s heartening to witness the progress of women within STEM fields. Recent insights, such as those shared by the IET, highlight positive steps forward in representation, which is truly encouraging for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Watching Maddison’s growth has been particularly inspiring—she has a clear vision for her career, and we look forward to supporting her as she pursues in her career at CMP.”

For further information on CMP Products and career opportunities within the business, visit www.cmp-products.com or call 0191 265 7411