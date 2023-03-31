Luxury spa and new Bamburgh venture next on the list for The Doxford Group
Northumberland wedding venue firm The Doxford Group has confirmed plans to expand its portfolio, including opening a luxury spa.
This is on top of plans to open a new 15-room hotel, bar, and restaurant venue called The Tempus in May.
The Doxford Barn wedding venue and Charlton Hall Estate owners announced record-breaking financial results for 2022 that saw revenue rise to £3.9m, up from a pre-Covid total of £1.6m.
Director, Mark Gubbins said: “Our recent financial performance would not have been possible without our amazing team and their past efforts have given us a fantastic platform to launch yet more exciting venues.
“While we are all focussed on making The Tempus the place to be, plans are already in place to open a further wedding venue in the near future situated in our walled garden at Charlton Hall, in addition to an exciting new venture in the popular village of Bamburgh.
“Finally, plans are being undertaken to create a luxurious spa which will outrival any in the north of England, so it is certainly going to be a busy and exciting few years at The Doxford Group.”
Financial results also showed wedding bookings for 2023 were the highest in the firm’s history.
Owner Richard Shell said: “It is a very exciting time for us here at The Doxford Group with the launch of the Tempus.
“Since opening our wedding and events venue, Charlton Hall back in 2017, my vision has been to expand our offering and guest experience, whether it be in the form of an overnight stay, celebration event, intimate dining experience, or a tipple or two in our hotel bar.”