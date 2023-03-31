This is on top of plans to open a new 15-room hotel, bar, and restaurant venue called The Tempus in May.

The Doxford Barn wedding venue and Charlton Hall Estate owners announced record-breaking financial results for 2022 that saw revenue rise to £3.9m, up from a pre-Covid total of £1.6m.

Director, Mark Gubbins said: “Our recent financial performance would not have been possible without our amazing team and their past efforts have given us a fantastic platform to launch yet more exciting venues.

Doxford Barns wedding venue, near Chathill.

“While we are all focussed on making The Tempus the place to be, plans are already in place to open a further wedding venue in the near future situated in our walled garden at Charlton Hall, in addition to an exciting new venture in the popular village of Bamburgh.

“Finally, plans are being undertaken to create a luxurious spa which will outrival any in the north of England, so it is certainly going to be a busy and exciting few years at The Doxford Group.”

Financial results also showed wedding bookings for 2023 were the highest in the firm’s history.

Owner Richard Shell said: “It is a very exciting time for us here at The Doxford Group with the launch of the Tempus.

The Tempus is currently being built by The Doxford Group on its 150-acre Charlton Estate.