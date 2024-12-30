Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lumo has launches a locally-sourced, low-alcohol beer in partnership with Newcastle’s Donzoko Brewing Company to be available on services between Edinburgh and London.

Big Nothing 0.5% will be available in time for the new year, aimed towards those taking part in giving up alcohol for Dry January. The addition is part of Lumo’s commitment to providing locally sourced onboard options as part of the catering offer on its services on the East Coast route.

The release of the drink comes after the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) reported a 45% increase in alcohol-related incidents during the festive period last year.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Lumo, said: “January is a time when many customers re-evaluate their drinking habits.

Lumo, Big Nothing 0.5% will be available onboard services between Edinburgh and London. (Photo: Kevin Gibson Photography)

"While our popular Lumo Train Beer remains a favourite, we’re proud to offer Big Nothing 0.5% as an exciting, low-alcohol alternative.

He added: "Our partnership with Donzoko Brewing in Newcastle not only supports a fantastic local business but also aligns with our sustainability goals, featuring eco-friendly cans and low carbon credentials.”

Reece Hugill, founder and managing director at Donzoko Brewing Company said: “The new beer complements Lumo’s plant-based food and drink offerings, further enhancing the onboard experience and ideal timing for dry January.

“By expanding its partnership with Donzoko Brewing, Lumo is delivering a bold, mindful beverage that reflects its commitment to community, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.”

The collaboration with Donzoko Brewing began in May 2023 with the launch of Train Beer, an East Coast IPA. Big Nothing will come in eco-friendly 330ml cans, costing £3.80.