Loyalty scheme to help Berwick businesses proved even more popular

Sue Law of Wark was delighted to receive the first prize of £200 of vouchers.

The prize draw for Berwick Chamber of Trade’s third Christmas Loyalty Scheme has taken place and nine lucky winners shared the £650 prize fund – which was boosted again by a donation from Greaves West & Ayre, a local firm of accountants.

Customers got a loyalty stamp for each £20 spent. When their card was full, it was entered into the prize draw for the chance to win vouchers that can be spent in any business that participated in the scheme.

Sue Law of Wark, near Cornhill-on-Tweed, won the first prize of £200 of vouchers and the second prize of £100 of vouchers went to Brian Wood of Berwick.

Brian Wood of Berwick receives his second prize of £100 of vouchers from Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott.

The seven other winners all received vouchers to the value of £50 each.

Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “We are delighted that the scheme has continued to be increasingly popular with businesses and their customers.

“The number of completed cards in the draw has substantially increased again, which shows that the scheme is helping those businesses that participate and demonstrates that Berwick still has a broad range of popular quality businesses.

“My thanks go out on behalf of our members to all local people who supported the scheme and I hope that they will continue to provide local businesses with their invaluable support.”

Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott, vice chairman Oliul Khan and treasurer John Gardiner conducted the prize draw on Saturday, January 8.