Lowick Village Store was named best village store in the Countryside Alliance Northern Awards.

Owner Lynsey Pitman was delighted to come out on top against the other shortlisted entries, including near neighbour Chatton Village Store.

She said: "We were up against Chatton and Slaley from Northumberland as well as entries from Harrogate and Barnsley so, to be honest, I thought we had no chance!”

Lynsey Pitman at Lowick Village Store.

Lynsey is two years into her second stint at the shop.

"I’m really proud of what we have created at our little shop in Lowick,” she said.

“I think it’s the heart of the community. It’s more than a shop really – it’s a place where people can come for a chat. Sometimes it can be like a TIC.

"We get a lot of customers from Barmoor Caravan Park and we get a lot of passing trade, including lots of workmen, especially since we started home baking.

"It means we’re up at 5am to start getting ready for the day ahead but it’s lovely to feel appreciated for what we do.”

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.

Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few advancing to the finals. The winner of each category will go on to represent the north of England in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from around England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Sarah Lee, Countryside Alliance director of policy, said: "We are proud to be honouring these exceptional rural businesses in the north, and the people behind them who are passionate about providing quality goods, services, and employment to rural communities and beyond.

