Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local taxi firm Phoenix Taxis will sponsor next month’s pirate themed Blyth Carnival.

The annual event, held this year on Saturday, July 6, will be organised for the first time by Bedlington charity Leading Link on behalf of Blyth Town Council.

It will feature school children dressed as pirates and a parade with a 30ft drivable pirate ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoenix Taxis will sponsor the event after also sponsoring the free music event Blyth Live earlier in June.

Phoenix Taxis will sponsor the carnival after also sponsoring Blyth Live in June. (Photo by Highlights PR)

Sophie Jakes, marketing executive for Phoenix Taxis, said: “It brings us great joy to give back and sponsor local events such as Blyth Carnival and Blyth Live.

“We feel taking part in these events allows us to know our community better so that we can help where we can and improve our service. Our staff and drivers are all looking forward to the event as we know it will be great fun.”

Mayor of Blyth Aileen Barrass said: “Although the contents of the parade are being kept as a surprise, I know that there are lots of things to do and see at the carnival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted that Phoenix Taxis have come onboard to show their support for the town and its people. I would encourage everyone to prepare to set sail for a day filled with exciting activities, vibrant parades, and pirate-themed entertainment.

“Put on your best pirate fancy dress and come join us for a fantastic community celebration.”