Local taxi company confirmed as sponsor for Blyth Carnival
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual event, held this year on Saturday, July 6, will be organised for the first time by Bedlington charity Leading Link on behalf of Blyth Town Council.
It will feature school children dressed as pirates and a parade with a 30ft drivable pirate ship.
Phoenix Taxis will sponsor the event after also sponsoring the free music event Blyth Live earlier in June.
Sophie Jakes, marketing executive for Phoenix Taxis, said: “It brings us great joy to give back and sponsor local events such as Blyth Carnival and Blyth Live.
“We feel taking part in these events allows us to know our community better so that we can help where we can and improve our service. Our staff and drivers are all looking forward to the event as we know it will be great fun.”
Mayor of Blyth Aileen Barrass said: “Although the contents of the parade are being kept as a surprise, I know that there are lots of things to do and see at the carnival.
“We are delighted that Phoenix Taxis have come onboard to show their support for the town and its people. I would encourage everyone to prepare to set sail for a day filled with exciting activities, vibrant parades, and pirate-themed entertainment.
“Put on your best pirate fancy dress and come join us for a fantastic community celebration.”
The carnival will start at noon from the Keel Row car park. The event will also feature food vendors, an activity zone, a creative zone, carnival rides, and an entertainment stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.