Runners can show their race number to a barista at their Cullerocats or Tynemouth locations to get a free drink ahead of the famous half marathon on the morning of Sunday, September 10.

Cullercoats Coffee owner Paul Stonebanks said: “The Great North Run is an incredible sporting event that raises a great amount of money for local charities.