News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Local coffee shop chain in Tynemouth and Cullercoats to offer free drinks to Great North Run 2023 runners

North Tyneside coffee chain, Cullercoats Coffee, is offering a free coffee to any runner taking part in this year's Great North Run.
By Craig Buchan
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Runners can show their race number to a barista at their Cullerocats or Tynemouth locations to get a free drink ahead of the famous half marathon on the morning of Sunday, September 10.

Cullercoats Coffee owner Paul Stonebanks said: “The Great North Run is an incredible sporting event that raises a great amount of money for local charities.

“Having maximum energy level on the day is crucial to the race. Coffee is a well-known energy booster so we wanted to do our part in helping runners get fuelled.”

Related topics:North Tyneside