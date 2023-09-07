Local coffee shop chain in Tynemouth and Cullercoats to offer free drinks to Great North Run 2023 runners
North Tyneside coffee chain, Cullercoats Coffee, is offering a free coffee to any runner taking part in this year's Great North Run.
By Craig Buchan
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST
Runners can show their race number to a barista at their Cullerocats or Tynemouth locations to get a free drink ahead of the famous half marathon on the morning of Sunday, September 10.
Cullercoats Coffee owner Paul Stonebanks said: “The Great North Run is an incredible sporting event that raises a great amount of money for local charities.
“Having maximum energy level on the day is crucial to the race. Coffee is a well-known energy booster so we wanted to do our part in helping runners get fuelled.”