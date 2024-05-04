Local business with positive impact for those with disability in the workplace.
Eagles Wings Consultancy, based in Tynemouth, has been chosen as a finalist for the best multi-channel small business at this year’s Small Awards.
Now in its eighth year, The Small Awards is a nationwide search for the smallest and greatest firms in the UK, across all sectors. It is organised annually by Small Business Britain, which champions, inspires and accelerates the nation’s 5.5 million small firms.
Eagles Wings Consultancy is transforming the way companies and organisations view disabilities. It has been selected as one of just eight finalists for the Bricks and Clicks Award for best multi-channel small business which recognises small businesses that use multiple channels with innovation and skill to develop their business.
With eleven different categories, the Small Awards celebrate the dynamism and resilience exhibited in the UK’s small business sector, across everything from sustainability heroes to digital stars, to long-standing family businesses.
“The Small Awards is all about celebrating the inspiring small business owners who are at the heart of the economy and their communities,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain. “They are an opportunity to recognise and applaud the passion and resilience of the nation’s small firms, particularly amidst such turbulent times. Eagles Wings Consultancy is extremely deserving of being shortlisted for this award and we can’t wait to celebrate with them in May.”
"We believe in fostering a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion, recognising that our differences make us stronger."
Judged by a panel of industry experts, the winners of all categories, including the overall winner of the Small Business of the Year award, will be announced at a splendid awards ceremony in London on 16th May 2024.
The ceremony will this year be held at St Mary’s church in London, with plans underway for a night of entertainment, inspiration, and celebration for the UK’s greatest small businesses.