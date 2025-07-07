Local baking experts launch Bake Boss Club to help bakers build thriving businesses

With thousands of hobby bakers and small baking business owners struggling to grow, North East entrepreneur Charlotte Dodds has teamed up with her business partner Jo Coulson to launch the Bake Boss Club, a supportive membership designed to help bakers turn their passion into profit. The new club aims to tackle common challenges like low confidence, inconsistent sales and business overwhelm, giving members the tools and community they need to build sustainable, successful baking businesses.

Charlotte and Jo created the Bake Boss Club after seeing first-hand how many talented bakers felt isolated or stuck when trying to grow. Having each built their own thriving baking businesses from home, they wanted to combine practical training with a strong sense of community so bakers could learn, grow and celebrate their wins together. At the heart of the club is their belief in community over competition and the idea that a baking business should bring autonomy and freedom, not constant stress.

Charlotte explained that she and Jo have already supported over 11,500 bakers through free trainings in their popular Facebook community, UK Home Baking Support - Hobby Bakers and Beginners. She said the Bake Boss Club is the next step, giving bakers even more personalised guidance to boost their confidence, raise their prices, get visible and secure consistent orders.

“The truth is, so many brilliant bakers lose momentum because they do not have the right support or direction,” Charlotte said. “Jo and I have both been there, juggling family life, working late nights, doubting ourselves. That is why we have built the Bake Boss Club around progress over perfection and leading with kindness. We want bakers to feel supported and know they are not alone.”

The membership offers weekly live training from Charlotte, Jo and other expert speakers, Q&As, marketing prompts, pricing tools and even in-person meetups. It also includes a private Facebook group and WhatsApp chats where members can get advice and connect with like-minded bakers.

About Baking Bosses

Baking Bosses is run by Charlotte Dodds and Jo Coulson, two baking business experts based in the North East who help hobby bakers and small business owners build profitable, sustainable baking businesses. To find out more about the Bake Boss Club, visit www.bakingbosses.com.