Local artists create artwork showcasing Longframlington as part of Bellway competition

A charming watercolour painting of Longframlington’s long-established corner shop has won first prize in an art competition organised by local housebuilder Bellway.

The company, which is building new homes at Meadowcroft in the village, invited members of Longframlington Art Group to submit artwork capturing the character of the village through its landscapes and architecture.

Christine Watson’s picture of Carr’s Corner was chosen as the winner, with Christine winning a £100 John Lewis voucher for her work.

Bellway Sales Manager Danielle Brown with Christine Watson and her winning art piece

Christine said: “David Carr’s Corner Shop was always the hub of Longframlington. He would smile when we likened him to ‘Arkwright’s Open All Hours Emporium’ and the village was so relieved that, when he retired, it was retained and under the name Carr’s Corner, it is still the hub of this lovely rural parish.

“It really was a joy to depict in my own way this central cornerstone of the community.”

Danielle Brown, Sales Manager at Bellway North East, said: “Bellway would like to thank everyone who took part in our competition.

“We received some excellent artwork with a range of subject matters, from the surrounding greenery to the village’s Memorial Fountain and we were all impressed with the talent shown.

“We’d like to congratulate Christine on winning. Her painting of Carr’s Corner stood out for its creativity, beautifully capturing the essence of the shop which has been a pillar of the community for decades.”

Longframlington Art Group meets on alternate Tuesdays and every Friday at Longframlington Memorial Hall.

More details about this group and other clubs at the hall are available at https://northumberlandvillagehalls.org.uk/longframlington-memorial-hall.

Bellway is building 53 sustainable homes at Meadowcroft, on an eight-acre site off Front Street, with homes benefitting from low-carbon technologies such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.