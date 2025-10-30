Loc8me shortlisted for Student Accommodation Team of the Year

Student housing provider, Loc8me, has been named a finalist in the Team of the Year category at the Property Week Student Accommodation Awards 2025.

Loc8me has been named a finalist in the Team of the Year category at the Property Week Student Accommodation Awards 2025.

The achievement crowns a highly successful year for the fastest-growing student lettings provider, which has recently expanded its portfolio into Bristol, Lincoln, York, and Exeter.

The company now operates in 16 major university cities, managing more than 2,500 properties and housing around 8,000 students nationwide.

Its rapid expansion was also recognised in the HMO Awards in June, where Loc8me was named Best Manager of Student HMOs (over 400 rooms) and Best Agency (Midlands), alongside a Highly Commended for Best Content Provider.

The Property Week awards celebrate the best in student housing and will be announced at Wembley Stadium in December.

Founder Raffaele Russo said: “To be recognised at a national level for Student Accommodation Team of the Year is a huge achievement for us.

“When I started Loc8me from my university bedroom back in 2008, I could never have imagined we’d reach this stage.

“What makes me proudest is that, through all of the growth, we’ve stayed true to the same mission: to make students feel safe, supported, and part of a community.”

Judges praised Loc8me’s focus on student wellbeing, pointing to initiatives such as personal check-ins during move-in weeks, a busy calendar of social events, and support for student societies.

The company has also invested heavily in content and social media channels, with more than 18,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn, to connect with students in the places they already spend their time.

“Accommodation is never just about the property, it’s about how students feel living there,” Raffaele added.

“They want a place where they feel comfortable, welcome, and connected.

“Moving away from home for the first time can be daunting, and if we can ease that transition and give someone the sense they belong, then we’ve succeeded.”

Loc8me has also expanded its events programme this year, hosting welcome socials, sports tournaments, and collaborations with student societies that have attracted hundreds of tenants across multiple cities.

Alongside this, it has introduced sustainability initiatives across its portfolio, reflecting its commitment to improving the student experience inside and outside the home.

Russo said: “This year we’ve opened in new cities, managed more homes than ever, and hosted events that brought together hundreds of students.

“But the real measure of success is when students tell us they felt supported from day one or made friends at one of our events. That’s the kind of feedback that shows we’re doing our job properly.”