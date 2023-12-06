Lloyds Bank will close one of its North Tyneside branches next year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The branch, at 257 Whitley Road, will shut permanently on November 13, 2024.
It is currently temporarily closed and is expected to reopen on December 21, 2023.
This means North Shields will be the nearest branch for the bank’s Whitley Bay customers, nearly three miles away from the Whitley Bay branch.
According to the bank’s own figures, 330 people used the branch regularly between July 2022 and July 2023.
The bank cited that services are available from nearby ATMs and the town’s post office, as well as that 78% of their customers use phone, mobile, or internet banking, as reasons for closing the branch.
A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Whitley Bay branch have fallen over recent years.
“When the branch closes in November, customers can continue to bank with us online, over the phone, in person at North Shields branch, or the local post office on Whitley Road.”
This follows Natwest and Halifax, both owned by the same parent company as Lloyds, shutting their Whitley Bay branches in 2023.