Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bank branches scheduled for closure in Alnwick will now stay open an extra four months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally due to close permanently on January 15, the neighbouring Lloyds and Halifax branches on Bondgate Within will now stay open until May 15.

The extensions have been agreed to enable a smooth transition to a new banking hub due to open next spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Cash Access UK, provider of this new banking hub, said: “We’re continuing to progress the banking hub in Alnwick, which is due to open in March next year.”

Lloyds and Halifax branches in Alnwick, Bondgate Within.

"We’re looking forward to providing everyday cash and banking services to the community and updates on progress will be available through our website.”

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

Lloyds Banking Group says the closures decision is based on declining usage, with the number of transactions by personal customers having fallen by 58% at the Lloyds branch, and 52% at the Halifax, over the last five years.

A Lloyds spokesperson confirmed the closure is still going ahead: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Lloyds Bank branch in Alnwick have fallen over recent years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Customers can use the local Post Office for everyday banking which is a short walk away from both branches, and access cash at the nearby free-to-use ATMs.”

“Customers can also manage their money online, by calling us, or at the new banking hub once it is up and running.”

Barclays, which closed its Alnwick branch last year, continues to offer a ‘pop-up cashless banking site’ at the Playhouse.

Newcastle Building Society’s branch in Alnwick will continue to offer financial services.