Chris Main first started in the industry 19 years ago as a night porter at the four-star venue near Longhorsley.

Now, the Newbiggin native has returned to oversee all hotel operations and services.

“I’ve worked my way through various departments and roles in the hotel industry, from front to back of house including positions as night porter, concierge and management,” said Chris.

Chris Main, general manager at Linden Hall.

“This experience has helped me learn and better understand every aspect of hotel operations along the way. One of my greatest achievements was being recognised by The Society of The Golden Keys in 2009, as one of the leading concierges in the UK.

“I know what makes second to none customer service, and I believe Linden Hall can be the destination of choice for weekends away, local dining, spa and golf breaks as well as weddings - all with good old fashioned North East hospitality.”

The 450-acre private estate boasts a championship 18-hole golf course, the Linden Tree pub and luxurious spa facilities. The hotel has 50 bedrooms and a large wedding suite, with exclusive banqueting facilities.

“I truly believe Linden Hall has something for everyone,” added Chris. “The opportunity to return here after four years as general manager of Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, was one I grabbed with both hands.

Linden Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa.