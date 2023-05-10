News you can trust since 1854
Linden Hall Hotel in Northumberland appoints former night porter as new general manager

The new general manager of Linden Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa has gone full circle in his hospitality career.

By Ian Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:01 BST

Chris Main first started in the industry 19 years ago as a night porter at the four-star venue near Longhorsley.

Now, the Newbiggin native has returned to oversee all hotel operations and services.

“I’ve worked my way through various departments and roles in the hotel industry, from front to back of house including positions as night porter, concierge and management,” said Chris.

Chris Main, general manager at Linden Hall.Chris Main, general manager at Linden Hall.
“This experience has helped me learn and better understand every aspect of hotel operations along the way. One of my greatest achievements was being recognised by The Society of The Golden Keys in 2009, as one of the leading concierges in the UK.

“I know what makes second to none customer service, and I believe Linden Hall can be the destination of choice for weekends away, local dining, spa and golf breaks as well as weddings - all with good old fashioned North East hospitality.”

The 450-acre private estate boasts a championship 18-hole golf course, the Linden Tree pub and luxurious spa facilities. The hotel has 50 bedrooms and a large wedding suite, with exclusive banqueting facilities.

“I truly believe Linden Hall has something for everyone,” added Chris. “The opportunity to return here after four years as general manager of Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, was one I grabbed with both hands.

Linden Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa.Linden Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa.
“As general manager of Linden Hall, I aspire to create an environment that is built upon team spirit and togetherness while delivering the wow factor and exceeding guests’ expectations at every opportunity.”

