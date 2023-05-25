Inside one of the Unique Tent Company's marquees.

The Unique Tent Company based in Cramlington will create beautiful outdoor spaces at Linden Hall Hotel, near Longhorsley, for weddings and other celebrations.

The hotel, which also boasts a selection of indoor wedding suites, has agreed the partnership ahead of the busy summer wedding season, with over 50 ceremonies and receptions due to take place in its gardens this year alone.

Offering an eclectic range of tipis, sailcloth tents and vintage marquees, the Unique Tent Company was founded in 2013 to cater for events that were a little less ordinary.

Delivering experiences across the North East, the company has grown significantly in recent years, with more people than ever looking for unconventional outdoor wedding spaces.

As Linden Hall Hotel’s preferred supplier for outdoor celebrations, the Unique Tent Company will work closely with the hotel’s expert team of wedding co-ordinators to create special spaces for couples tying the knot.

Through its selection of elegant marquees, tipis and tents, it can cater for both intimate ceremonies of just 10 guests, up to more extravagant festivities for 200 people.

Louise McMaster, weddings and events co-ordinator at Linden Hall Hotel, said: “It is wonderful to bring another local company into our network at Linden Hall. The Unique Tent Company has an outstanding reputation for its attention to detail, professionalism and creative vision in bringing to life beautiful ceremonies.

“When placed on our stunning grounds, these striking tipis, tents and marquees create a magical setting that has that wow-factor.”

Kerry May, from the Unique Tent Company, added: “For weddings and events a little less ordinary, our beautiful tipis and marquees combine traditional materials with expert craftsmanship, giving you an amazing weather-proof setting for your celebration that is cool in summer and cosy in winter.”

Outdoor wedding packages at Linden Hall Hotel start from £995.

The hotel will be hosting weekend open days by appointment only on June 3; June 17 and July 1 or couples can book a mid-week appointment on the website for their private show around.