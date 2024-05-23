Lilidorei in Alnwick and Ad Gefrin in Wooler help drive up tourism numbers in Northumberland
It helped towards a record visitor spend, although tourism bosses have reacted with ‘cautious optimism’ given that numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels.
The report reveals the county’s visitor economy recorded the highest ever gross value contribution of £1.262 billion, up 7.9% from 2022.
The growth in visitor numbers to 10.12 million was driven by more than eight million day visitors – an increase of 214,000, or 2.7%.
This has in large part been attributed to the new visitor attractions at Ad Gefrin in Wooler and Lilidorei in Alnwick, and growth in events such as the Alnwick Winter Light Trail attracting more regional out-of-season day visits.
The latest STEAM data gathered by Destination North East England revealed a 5% increase in 2022 in visitors to the region.
“We are delighted that the dedication and determination from everyone involved within Northumberland’s tourism industry is contributing hugely to the sector’s regional impact,” said Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland.
“Once again, the Northumberland visitor economy has surpassed its record gross value contribution and seen numbers grow, driven by day visitors supported by nearly two million choosing to stay overnight to see and do more while visiting all corners of the county.
“However, we welcome these results with cautious optimism as, despite spend being 20.5% higher than 2019, visitor numbers remain 5.3% lower and the economic impact remains 5.4% behind pre-pandemic levels when indexed to take inflation into account.”
The figures also reveal the importance of overnight visits and hospitality sectors.
Staying guests account for 18% (1.855m) of total visits but this represents 65% (£817m) of all economic impact and 48% (7.659m) of all visitor days.
The £452m contribution of food and drink to the visitor economy remains the most significant to direct economic impact (48.2%) and direct employment with 4,895 jobs representing 41.8% of the total. Across the county, 14,655 jobs are supported by the visitor economy.
Cllr Jeff Watson, Northumberland County Council’s portfolio holder for tourism, added: “We’re proud of the hospitality and positive experiences visitors receive in Northumberland. Tourism contributes significantly to our local communities and fosters an environment for a thriving local economy.
“The sector's continued investment in new attractions, quality experiences, skills and inspirational marketing supports our efforts to sustainably grow tourism aligned to the objectives of the Northumberland Destination Management Plan."
Northumberland posted record overnight visitor figures and spend in 2022, even beating 2019's figures for overnight stays, suggesting visits to more rural parts of the region had a quicker recovery towards pre-pandemic levels than more urban areas in 2022.
The data for 2023 shows a narrowing of that gap, as urban areas take more of a share of the region's visitor numbers, resulting in slightly reduced growth for Northumberland this time around.
Visitors spent in excess of half a billion pounds more than in 2022 in the region (excluding inflation). However visitors cited the ongoing cost of living crisis as the main barrier to taking an overnight domestic trip.
Overall, the economic impact of visits to the region stands at £6.1 billion, when accounting for inflation, increasing by almost £35 million since 2022.
