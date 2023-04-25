The discount supermarket’s national list of areas where they are interested in opening new stores features Berwick, Cramlington, Ponteland, and Prudhoe.

They are also looking for a potential site they could relocate their existing Morpeth store to, and are looking for North Tyneside sites in Whitley Bay, Tynemouth, North Shields, and Shiremoor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who helps find a suitable site for development will be given either 1.5% of the store’s total freehold or 10% of the first year’s rent for the store’s leasehold.

Lidl are looking for new Northumberland and North Tyneside sites.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we have made it clear that we are more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

“That is why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket is looking for prominent, accessible sites in areas with a big pedestrian or traffic flow.

It wants units of between 18,000 and 26,500sq ft with over 100 parking spaces, or sites of 1.5 acres or more to build a standalone store. It is also looking for four acre sites to build mixed-use developments.

Town centre, edge of centre, and retail park locations would all be ideal, it said.

Lidl GB Chief development officer Richard Taylor added: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the last three months alone, we have opened 15 new stores, more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores, but we will not be stopping there.

“Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What is important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”